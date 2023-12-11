Centenarian couple married for 81 years reveal secret to a long and happy marriage
The couple, who met when they were 18, recall their special first date
A centenarian couple has shared their advice for a long and happy marriage after celebrating 81 years together.
Dorothy Walter, 103, and Tim Walter, 102, met when they were 18-years-old during World War Two.
They made planes together in a factory in Southampton, and married three years later at 21.
The couple, who live together in a care home in Wingham, Kent said their secret to a successful marriage is that they “never argue”.
Mr Walter said he used to “get on a bike in the evening” to see his wife.
“It’s a long time ago, we just took to each other. He took me to the pictures, that was it,” Mrs Walter told the BBC.
“We agree, we discuss, we don’t row.”
She added: “We can’t believe it’s 81 years.”
After the war, Mr and Mrs Walter moved to Elmstone where they spent 32 years as farmers.
They also travelled around Europe on a boat.
They lived in their own home until they were 101-years-old, and moved into a residential care home last year.
The couple have two daughters, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
