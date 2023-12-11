Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A centenarian couple has shared their advice for a long and happy marriage after celebrating 81 years together.

Dorothy Walter, 103, and Tim Walter, 102, met when they were 18-years-old during World War Two.

They made planes together in a factory in Southampton, and married three years later at 21.

The couple, who live together in a care home in Wingham, Kent said their secret to a successful marriage is that they “never argue”.

(Supplied)

Mr Walter said he used to “get on a bike in the evening” to see his wife.

The couple have been married for 81 years (Supplied )

“It’s a long time ago, we just took to each other. He took me to the pictures, that was it,” Mrs Walter told the BBC.

“We agree, we discuss, we don’t row.”

She added: “We can’t believe it’s 81 years.”

The couple married when they were 21 (Supplied)

After the war, Mr and Mrs Walter moved to Elmstone where they spent 32 years as farmers.

They also travelled around Europe on a boat.

They lived in their own home until they were 101-years-old, and moved into a residential care home last year.

The couple have two daughters, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.