UK Covid infections above pre-Christmas levels as 2.1m have virus – but cases falling in England
Around one in 25 people in England had Covid last week
Covid infections are above pre-Christmas levels and there is a high prevalence of the virus across the UK, according to the latest ONS data.
Cases have fallen in England but risen in Scotland, and the trend in Wales and Northern Ireland is “uncertain”, new figures show.
It comes as Transport for London dropped a mandatory face mask rule for buses and trains in the capital – and after Boris Johnson announced the end of remaining Covid restrictions in England from tomorrow, with the requirement to self-isolate dropped and free mass testing to end in April.
Total infections for the UK are down for the second week in a row.
Around one in 25 people in England had Covid last week – 2.1 million cases, according to Office for National Statistics estimates.
This is down from one in 20, or 2.4 million people in the week to 12 February.
Infection levels in Scotland have increased week-on-week, up from one in 25, or 219,300 people, to one in 20, or 240,700.
In Wales, around one in 30 are estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, or 98,200 people – down from one in 25, or 112,600.
In Northern Ireland the proportion of people with Covid-19 has dropped slightly from one in 13 to one in 14, while the total down is from 146,600 to 132,700.
Across the UK, 2.6 million people were estimated to have coronavirus last week, down from 2.9 million.
The number stood at 4.3 million at the start of the year.
The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus in the UK.
But the government said on Monday it plans to continue the survey in a “scaled down” form.
The prime minister’s “living with Covid” plan, announced earlier this week, includes scrapping universal free testing and an end to self-isolation for those who test positive for the virus.
From Thursday, people with positive Covid results will no longer be legally required to self-isolate.
Mr Johnson said the plan would bring society “towards a return to normality.”
Opposition parties described the move as “premature” and “reckless”.
Meanwhile NHS staff have been told the health service will keep isolation and testing measures in place even after the legal requirement ends.
In a letter circulated today, NHS trusts were told workers should receive full pay while they are isolating.
