Covid cases rise by 7% in a week as one in 15 people have virus in new record high

One in 15 people have virus in new record high as cases rise by 7% in a week, according to new study figures.

According to ZOE COVID Study incidence figures, in total there are 349,011 currently new daily symptomatic cases of COVID in the UK on average.

This is an increase of 7% from 324,954 reported last week.

The UK R-value is estimated to be around 1.1 and regional R values are 1.1 for England and Wales and 1.0 for Scotland.

One in 15 people have the virus in England, while in Wales it is one in 18 and Scotland is one in 16.

There are 349,011 currently new daily symptomatic cases of COVID in the UK on average. (ZOE Covid Study)

New daily symptomatic cases have stopped raising in regions of England and in the UK but cases remain at record highs.

New cases rates have begun falling in the youngest age group (0-17) and for age group 34-55.

New cases have stopped rising or are slowing down in the rest of the age groups.

Covid incidence rate by regions in England (ZOE Covid Study)

Incidence rate in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland (ZOE Covid Study)

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Study app, comments on the latest data:

“While COVID cases continue to soar to all-time highs, the rate of increase is showing signs of slowing down.

“This is a promising sign that we’ll hopefully see case numbers beginning to drop once again.

“However, as the Government cuts off free testing and all restrictions are lifted it’s difficult to predict where things will go from here.

“Whilst LFTs are no longer free, we’re pleased to see early data from 100,000 ZOE COVID Study contributors that suggest LFT accuracy remains high.

“The data shows LFTs are almost 80% effective in detecting positive cases and as high as 97% accurate in identifying negative cases.

“This should reassure everyone that LFTs remain a valuable tool for monitoring COVID and everyone should have a small supply to test themselves when they have cold-like symptoms.”

According to a YouGov survey, nearly half-45 per cent-of Britons now say that the COVID-19 situation in the UK is getting worse, up 34pts from the proportion who said this just last month.

And, just three in ten now say that the situation in the UK is getting better compared to over six in ten who said this in February.

Despite this, 42 per cent of Britons say that they wear a face mask in public spaces – down 11 points from 53% on the last survey from 22-23 February.

Ahead of Friday’s deadline to order free lateral flow tests from the government website, 58 per cent of people say they have taken a lateral flow test within the last month, a quarter 26 per cent say that they last took a lateral flow test longer than a month ago and 13 per cent said they never took one.

According to the survey, 81 per cent of Britons say they would take a lateral flow test if they thought they might have COVID-19 symptoms.

More follows.