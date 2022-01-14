Covid: UK reports 99,652 infections and 270 deaths

Another 99,652 people have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK in 24 hours, figures show.

The number was down by nearly 10,000 on the 109,133 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours.

And another 270 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, according to government statistics.

This was down on the 335 deaths reported on Thursday.

More follows