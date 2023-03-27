Covid news - live: Cases in England highest all year as 1.5 million infected
An estimated 1.5 million people in England were likely to have had coronavirus in the week ending March
The final official estimates of Covid-19 in the UK show infections in England have climbed to their highest level since the start of the year, figures released late last week show.
The trend in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is uncertain, though there are signs the virus is continuing to become more prevalent.
It is the last time that regular estimates of coronavirus are being published, as the long-running infection survey - dubbed the “envy of the world” for its success in tracking the virus - has been halted.
Any further monitoring of Covid-19 will be announced after a review to ensure it is “cost effective”, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
An estimated 1.5 million people in England were likely to have had coronavirus in the week ending March 13, up from 1.3 million in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It is the highest total for England since the week to January 3, when the total stood at 2.2 million.
Experts have criticised the government’s decision to axe the Covid ONS survey, which provides official estimates of UK infections.
It comes as Covid-19 cases in England have climbed to their highest level since the start of the year, as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its final report on the infection on Friday.
An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK are likely to have had coronavirus in the week to 13 March
More than three years have passed since Covid-19 first reared its head and yet the virus still poses a risk to the UK.
Health authorities are yet to declare the virus endemic – which would mean it is officially recognised as having a constant presence in the country.
And though infection rates are nowhere near as high as when social distancing measures were enforced, cases are continuing to rise in some areas.
Virus still poses risks to UK, NHS England warns
