UK government considers Covid testing travellers from China amid virus surge

The government is reviewing whether to require travellers from China to take Covid tests, the defence secretary has said – following a surge in cases in the country.

Speaking on a visit to Manchester airport on Thursday Ben Wallace said the idea was being looked at “as we speak” and that there could be an announcement today and tomorrow.

The cabinet minister’s comments suggest government thinking is evolving on the policy – with spokespeople saying just hours ago that there were no plans for new measures.

The US, Italy, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan have all announced new testing requirements on travellers from China after the abrupt end of Beijing's zero-Covid policy.

The UK has so far not joined the list, but former health minister Lord Bethell this morning urged the government to follow the other countries in introducing the Covid tests.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Lord Bethell praised Italy’s “sensible” approach of quarantining those who test positive on arrival.

This strategy would allow results to be trusted and for genomic testing to be carried out to understand whether any new variants are emerging, he said.

“I think there are two different reasons to bring in testing – one is the American approach which is pre-testing to slow the spread.”

“That is a difficult thing to do because containing a virus like Covid is like trying to stop the sea,” he continued.

“But what the Italians are doing is post-flight surveillance of arrivals in Italy in order to understand whether there are any emerging variants and… the impact of the virus on the Italian health system.”

“That is a sensible thing to do and something the British Government should be seriously looking at.”

China has seen a recent surge in Covid cases (EPA)

“You’ve got to appreciate that a lot of people who get on these flights, we know from experience, will be people who are poorly themselves and are coming to the West for medical help,” Lord Bethell added.

“That is quite a daunting prospect for our healthcare system and it’s important that we know which of them have got the virus and what kind of virus they’ve got.”

Asked about Covid testing of arrivals from China during his visit to Manchester airport, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I think the government has said it's now going to keep that under review and review whether different countries with Covid outbreaks, et cetera, should obviously face different restrictions.

"I think as we speak that is being reviewed, and I'll expect to see some clarification I think by the Department for Transport probably today or tomorrow."

In a statement issued on Thursday around lunchtime a UK government spokesperson said: “We are keeping the situation under review and UKHSA is monitoring the public health situation. At the moment there are no plans to introduce any new covid 19 testing for arrivals.”

Lord Bethell says containting a virus like Covid is like trying to “stop the sea” (AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement explaining its decision to impose restrictions, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cited the surge in infections and what it said was a lack of adequate and transparent information from China, including genomic sequencing on the viral strains circulating in the country.

Italy is so far the only country in Europe and EU member state to have set the new Covid rules.

The European Commission has said its health security committee will convene on Thursday to discuss “possible measures for a co-ordinated EU approach” to China’s Covid situation.