US imposes Covid-19 testing requirement on travellers arriving from China

The United States will require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from 5 January, federal health officials announced on Wednesday.

Passengers flying to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to get a test no more than two days before flying and present the results to their airline before boarding.

The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes after Beijing’s easing of its zero Covid policy led to rapid rise in infections.

The new requirement follows similar moves from Italy, Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan.

It also applies to travellers arriving from third country transit stopovers such as Vancouver, Seoul and Toronto.

The CDC said it was imposing the new requirement due to the “lack of adequate and transparent” data released by Chinese authorities.

The rule will apply to all passengers over the age of two, the CDC said.

China began relaxing its strict coronavirus policies earlier this month after a massive public outcry led to widespread social unrest.

It also announced it would open its borders in January after pursuing a zero Covid policy for the past three years.

