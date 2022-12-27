Beijing bustled for the morning commute on Tuesday (27 December) as the city continues to emerge from strict coronavirus measures while dealing with a wave of infections.

On Monday, China announced it will drop a Covid-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad while downgrading the management of the disease.

The scrapping of isolation for incoming passengers is a major step toward fully reopening travel with the rest of the world, which the government severely curtailed in a bid to keep the virus out.

Commuters in the capital gave a mixed reaction to the changes.

