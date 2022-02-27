The “Pandora’s box” of conspiracy theories unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic will not fade away after the lifting of restrictions, experts have warned.

The past two years have seen an unprecedented rise in protests and online activism spreading claims ranging from 5G spreading Covid to the virus being a “new world order” plot to reduce the population.

Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine movements exploded, drawing in a melting pot of different extremists alongside ordinary members of the public with genuine concerns.

Researchers warn that many people who were exposed to Covid-specific conspiracy theories early in the pandemic will now have consumed a far-wider range of material that could feed into extremist viewpoints.

Counter-terror police have raised concerns that conspiracy theories were being used by both the far-right and Islamists as a way of drawing in young and vulnerable people on social media, before exposing them to more extreme narratives.

Milo Comerford, who has been tracking anti-vaxxers at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), said that “no one is under the illusion that this is going to be solved by the dropping of restrictions”.

“For some people life will go on and as things go back to normal, some of those fellow travellers will go back into the woodwork,” he told The Independent.

“This will be impacting our lives in different ways for years and years - there’s a huge amount of overlap between Covid and discussion about the environment, migration, government and tyranny and those will continue.

“The pandemic provided the platform and opportunity to mainstream ideas to a wider audience. Pandora’s box has been opened.”

Anti-vax activism was previously a fringe movement in the UK, but since Covid began some protests have been attended by thousands of people.

Thousands more have conducted campaigns online, organising efforts to pressure hospitals, schools and employers on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

Jacob Davey, the ISD’s head of research for hate movements, said it was a “movement of the likes we have never seen before”.

“It makes for weird bedfellows but the old rivalries have been put aside for this great resistance,” he added.

✕ ‘It's a crime scene’: anti-vax protesters storm vaccination centre in Ealing

Anti-vaccine protests in London have seen left-wing human rights demonstrators mixing with 5G conspiracy theorists, far-right activists and “natural remedy” fanatics.

Mr Davey said that despite the obvious differences, the groups share common denominators of a deep suspicion of the establishment and an affinity with conspiracy theories.

“Not everyone who is concerned about lockdown or restrictions is an extremist or a hardened conspiracy theorist but what we’ve seen consistently is this coming together of quite loose communities, which manage to bridge the gap between extremist movements on the right, established conspiracy theorist movements and the anti-vax community, and the left,” he added.

As the pandemic has progressed, broader talking points have emerged over government control of individual rights, corruption and perceived “elites”.

Mr Davey said that anti-vaxxers are now “consistently engaged in a number of harmful activities”, including threats and intimidation towards people who administer jabs, and wider medical staff and volunteers.

Mr Comerford said that politicians were increasingly becoming targets, following abuse hurled at Sir Keir Starmer, Michael Gove and other MPs by anti-vax protesters.

Sir Keir Starmer was recently mobbed by anti-vaxx protesters, who also shouted about Jimmy Savile and paedophile-related conspiracy theories (YouTube)

A report released by the Commission for Countering Extremism in July 2020 warned that the pandemic was being exploited by extremists to sow division.

It said that far-right activists had been encouraging followers to “deliberately infect” Jews and other minority groups, while Islamists were propagating anti-Western narratives, claiming Covid was divine punishment for “degeneracy”.

The report said that 5G conspiracy theories had led to attacks on masts and telecoms engineers.

Mr Davey said that conspiracy theorist groups on the encrypted Telegram app “consistently see the spread of far right and hateful talking points”, such as antisemitic conspiracy theories.

He added: “There is a fusion of ideas and the real risk is it potentially means you’ve got conspiracy theorists borrowing ideas from the far right, and the far right borrowing ideas from conspiracy theorists when they’re looking at what’s successful on the other side.”

Mr Comerford said the Covid pandemic appears to have accelerated a “breaking down of traditional ideological buckets”.

The most recent figures for the Prevent counter-radicalisation scheme show that over half of referrals are now classed as “mixed, unstable or unclear ideology”.

The category includes people who are drawing from multiple ideologies, or have “undetermined” or “conflicted” beliefs that often include conspiracy theories.

The number of “mixed, unstable or unclear” cases referred onwards into the Channel intervention programme rocketed by 65 per cent in a year, and is expected to continue rising.