Covid inquiry told UK may ‘not have been well prepared at all’ for pandemic

Baroness Heather Hallett said the British people deserve a “thorough investigation” as she opened the official inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic.

Lady Hallett accepted that it would be a “huge task” for her team to meet its “ambitious timetable”, with the probe expected to run until the end of next year.

The inquiry has been divided into four modules: resilience and preparedness, core UK decision-making and political governance, impact of the pandemic on healthcare and vaccines and therapeutics.

Under the first module, she will examine the impact of Brexit on Britain’s readiness for the virus, which killed 227,321 people and left thousands more seriously ill.

Lady Hallet paid tribute to bereaved family members as she opened the first substantive hearing of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday, 13 June.

She said: “As people arrived at the hearing centre today they found a dignified vigil of bereaved family members holding photographs of their loved ones.

“Their grief was obvious to all. It is on their behalf, and on behalf of the millions who suffered and continue to suffer in different ways as a result of the pandemic that I intend to answer the following three questions.

“Was the UK properly prepared for a pandemic? Was the response to it appropriate? And can we learn lessons for the future?”

Testimony from bereaved

At the start on the inquiry, videos were played showing people telling their stories and describing how their family members had died alone or had been rushed to hospital.

One woman cried as she told how her father had died but then, just a few days later, her sister also died. She said she suffered guilt over the way they had died.

Another woman said she had "lost everything", while others described suffering anxiety.

People also told how they had not hugged each other at family funerals because they were sticking to Covid social distancing rules laid down by the government.

UK may not have been prepared for pandemic

The UK may not have been "very well prepared at all" to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the official inquiry’s lead lawyer has said as public hearings began.

Lead counsel Hugo Keith KC questioned on Tuesday whether the nation was equipped to offer substantial protection to the public as leaders had promised.

In his opening statement, Mr Keith said that near the start of the pandemic in March 2020 the Department of Health and Social Care, along with the three devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, published a Covid-19 action plan "setting out how they planned to tackle the coronavirus outbreak".

Hugo Keith KC says UK may not have been prepared for pandemic (Covid 19 Inquiry)

"The plan stated that the United Kingdom was well prepared to respond in a way that offered substantial protection to the public. Whether that was actually the case will be examined in module one.

"Even at this stage before hearing the evidence it is apparent that we might not have been very well prepared at all."

Mr Keith said the inquiry would look at whether health inequalities contributed to the UK death toll and levels of hospitalisation.

"Did the high levels of heart disease, diabetes, respiratory illness and obesity render us more vulnerable?” he said. “Had there been a slowdown in health improvement in the decade before? Had health inequalities widened?”

Very little thought given to impact of lockdowns

Mr Keith said there was “very little thought” given to the impact lockdowns could have on the country.

"Extraordinary though it may seem, given that it’s a word that’s forever seared in the nation’s consciousness, there was very little debate pre-pandemic of whether a lockdown might prove to be necessary in the event of a runaway virus, let alone how a lockdown could be avoided.

"Very little thought was given to how, if it proved to be necessary, how something as complex, difficult and damaging as a national lockdown could be put in place at all.

"Equally, there appears to have been a failure to think through the potentially massive impact on education and on the economy in trying to control a runaway virus in this way."

Mr Keith also questioned whether past experiences could have led to complacency in planning.

He added: "Was there an element of complacency based on our recent experiences, including the ranking in the Global Health Security Index? Or our response to swine flu in 2009 and the UK’s undoubted successes in ensuring Sars and Mers did not spread?

"Did our experience of the 2009 swine flu lead to concerns about overreacting?"