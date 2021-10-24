Covid news - live: PM insists booster jabs will ‘protect Christmas’ as NHS faces ‘worst winter ever’
Follow live for the latest updates
PM Boris Johnson and senior health chiefs are continuing to call on the nation to get vaccinated against Covid amid increased concern over rising infection levels ahead of the winter months.
NHS England’s national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said getting a booster will “protect the freedom and Christmas that we have all earned”.
The repeated calls for people to get jabbed comes as Mr Johnson resists pleas from health leaders for tighter restrictions despite the rising number of cases.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week that new cases could reach 100,000 a day.
But Downing Street insisted there was still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B measures – including working from home guidance and compulsory wearing of face masks – would only be implemented if it came under “significant pressure”.
Medics have told The Independent that the NHS is facing “its worst winter ever”.
Mr Johnson, who has said there are no plans for another lockdown, said: “Vaccines are our way through this winter.”
Those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers.
Mr Javid will tell NHS leaders to allow people aged over 50 to be able to book a third shot a month five months after their second dose, a month earlier than they can currently, The Mail on Sunday reported.
JCVI Prof: ‘Indiscriminately’ giving Covid booster jabs a ‘waste’
Prof Adam Finn also told Sky News that he disagreed with the government’s plan to extend booster vaccines to people aged 50 and to administer them one month earlier than planned.
The member of the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said efforts should be focused on getting people to have their third jab if they had their first two doses early on in the UK’s vaccination scheme.
He said: “The vaccines principally are very effective in stopping people from becoming seriously ill. They’re not so effective unfortunately at stopping infections altogether or stopping the virus from being spread about.
“They’re not by themselves enough at the present time to keep the spread of the virus under control. We do need to see people continuing to make efforts to avoid contact ... just getting more people vaccined could run the risk of making things worse rather than better.
“If you boost people before they even need the vaccine it is, in some senses, a waste of vaccine.
“It also means you’re immunising them earlier. This may make a smaller response to the vaccine and the response may wear off earlier.
“So I think the idea of getting more doses indiscriminately into people’s arms is not really necessarily going to solve the problem.”
JCVI Prof: ‘We can’t be complacent, this is a worsening situation’
People have been warned against being “complacent” about Covid as the situation for the NHS is “worsening”, a scientist said this morning.
Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), was asked by Trevor Phillips on Sky News whether it would “matter” if daily new case numbers hit 50,000 or 100,000 if the rate of hospitalisation is not rising.
Prof Finn said: “Unfortunately they are rising and they will go up as the number of cases goes up – because the virus will reach people who are vulnerable and who may get seriously ill.
“So I think we can’t be complacent, this is a worsening situation for the NHS, which is already under enormous pressure.”
Prof Finn said that waning immunity from vaccines “exists” and is a risk among the oldest and most vulnerable people who had their first two jabs early.
The “biggest risk is to those not vaccinated at all”, he added, and “many people we are seeing [in hospital] now are unimmunised.”
Africa sees more than 8.4m cases of Covid across continent
More than 8.4 million cases of Covid have been confirmed in 55 countries in Africa, according to statistics.
The countries with the most reported cases – at least 500,000 – are South Africa, Tunisia, and Morocco.
A total of 216,779 Covid-linked deaths have been reported in Africa as of today.
More than 106 million vaccinations have been administered across the continent.
Number of Covid cases in eastern Europe to exceed 20 million
Coronavirus cases in eastern Europe will soon surpass 20 million, according to a Reuters tally today.
Three of the top five countries reporting the most deaths in the world are in eastern Europe – Russia, Ukraine and Romania.
Countries in the region have the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, with less than half of the population having received one dose.
Only 19 per cent of people in the Ukraine have been inoculated, compared to Hungary that has seen 62 per cent of its population having gotten at least one jab, according to Our World in Data.
New infections in the region have steadily risen and now average over 83,700 new cases per day, the highest level since November last year.
Although it has just 4 per cent of the world’s population, eastern Europe accounts for roughly 20 per cent of all new cases reported.
Lateral flow tests for travel come into effect from today
Travellers are now allowed to use cheaper lateral flow tests upon arrival in England instead of more expensive PCR tests.
Fully-vaccinated people arriving from a non-red list country can now use a lateral flow test on, or before, day two of their return.
Wales will make the same change a week from now. Scotland and Northern Ireland have suggested they may follow suit.
The lateral flow tests for returning travellers must be bought from private providers before travelling to England, with prices listed on the government website starting at £19.
Passengers need to send a picture of their lateral flow test to verify the result, and failure to do so could result in a fine of £1,000.
NHS tests cannot be used for travel.
Full details here:
How do I order a lateral flow test for travel, and how do day two tests work?
From Sunday 24 October, you can substitute a PCR test for an antigen test when you travel. Here’s how it works
Good morning. Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Covid-related news.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies