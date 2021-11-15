✕ Close COVID-19: Austria begins nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people

Boris Johnson today warned that the UK faces a potential “blizzard” of Covid infections from Europe.

Speaking at the Woodgrange Medical Practice in Forest Gate, east London, the prime minister said there was a “storm of infection” on parts of the continent and the best protection for the country is for people to get Covid booster jabs.

Mr Johnson’s remarks were made after it was announced the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose.

It has also said that 16 and 17-year-olds should come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab - which should be given at least 12 weeks after the first.

At a press conference on Monday morning, Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation for the JCVI, said that booster vaccine doses are “important ways to increase our protection against Covid-19” and urged people to come forward to get a jab before winter.