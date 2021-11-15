Covid news - live: PM says UK at risk of ‘blizzard from east’ as booster vaccines extended to over-40s
Latest updates on Covid-19 in the UK
Boris Johnson today warned that the UK faces a potential “blizzard” of Covid infections from Europe.
Speaking at the Woodgrange Medical Practice in Forest Gate, east London, the prime minister said there was a “storm of infection” on parts of the continent and the best protection for the country is for people to get Covid booster jabs.
Mr Johnson’s remarks were made after it was announced the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose.
It has also said that 16 and 17-year-olds should come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab - which should be given at least 12 weeks after the first.
At a press conference on Monday morning, Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation for the JCVI, said that booster vaccine doses are “important ways to increase our protection against Covid-19” and urged people to come forward to get a jab before winter.
Boris Johnson today warned that the UK faces a potential "blizzard" of Covid infections from Europe.
Speaking at the Woodgrange Medical Practice in Forest Gate, east London, he said: “We don’t see anything in the data at the moment to suggest that we need to go to Plan B, we’re sticking with Plan A.
“But what we have certainly got to recognise is there is a storm of infection out there in parts of Europe, you can see those numbers ticking up very sharply in some of our continental friends.
“And we’ve just got to recognise that there is always a risk that a blizzard could come from the east again, as the months get colder.
“The best protection for our country is for everybody to go forward and get their booster.”
Anti-vaxxers brandish Nazi symbols during protest outside Jewish politician’s office
Anti-vaccine protesters displayed Nazi imagery during a Covid-19 protest outside a Jewish politician’s office.
Jeffrey Dinowitz, a member of the New York state assembly, called the demonstrators’ behaviour “despicable” in a tweet overnight on Monday.
The north Bronx representative tweeted photographs of Sunday’s protest which was attended by Rob Astorino, a Republican candidate for state governor.
Jon Sharman has the details
People who are ending up in intensive care with Covid-19 are the unvaccinated, says Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris said today that people who are still ending up in intensive care with coronavirus are “the unvaccinated” and has urged people to come forward and get a booster jab.
Speaking on a visit to a medical centre in east London, he said: “I think it’s very good news that the JCVI has today authorised the booster programme to be rolled out to everybody 40-plus, and when you look at what’s happening in the pandemic at the moment, just hearing in Newham sadly there are people in ITU, in intensive care, who are suffering badly from Covid, but they’re all the unvaccinated.
“And what’s happening is if you can get your booster then your immunity goes right back up to 95%. So far we’ve got 75% of everybody over 70 getting a booster, there’s a huge number of people, but it’s that further 25% that will make all the difference to winter, to Christmas, to our plans going forward, because it’s that extra level of protection that we really need.
“So the message is, anybody over 70 come forward, get your booster, anybody over 50 comparable and get your booster now, in the next week or so anybody over 40 as well, come forward and get your booster.
“And we’re also doing a second dose for the 16 and 17-year-olds.”
Austria enters lockdown for the unvaccinated as Covid cases surge
Austria entered a lockdown for people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday, with reinforced police checks to ensure compliance as the country struggles with a surge of Covid-19 cases.
The government said that around two million people in the nation of roughly nine million are now only allowed to leave home for a limited number of reasons such as travelling to work or shopping for essentials.
The aim is to counter a surge in infections to record levels fuelled by a full vaccination rate of only around 65% of the population, one of the lowest in western Europe.
Thomas Kingsley has the details.
Van-Tam: Booster jabs could prevent Covid-19 deaths at Christmas
Deputy chief medical officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said figures from Israel show booster jabs could prevent Covid-19 deaths over Christmas and beyond.
Speaking at a press briefing, he said: “They’re showing that in people aged over 60 in Israel, after a messenger RNA booster, and compared with simply having received the first two doses of Pfizer - in the case of Israel three to four weeks apart - They are observing a tenfold reduction against all Covid infections, an 18.7-fold reduction against hospitalisations, and a 14.7-fold reduction against mortality, and that’s on top of the initial course of Pfizer.
“So I believe therefore that if the booster programme is successful, and with very high uptake, we can massively reduce the worry about hospitalisation and death due to Covid at Christmas, and for the rest of this winter.”
Stopping Christmas Covid restrictions ‘in our hands’ says minister
Government minister Oliver Dowden said the vaccination programme offers the best assurance that further Covid-19 restrictions will not be needed over Christmas.
The Conservative Party chairman told Sky News: “”It is in our hands. If you get the booster when the call comes that is the biggest wall of defence that we have against Covid.
“I am confident that if we stick the course, people take the boosters when they are asked to do so, that vaccine wall will hold up and we will be able to have a decent Christmas this year.
“There are no plans to stop Christmas happening. The huge difference this time is the vaccine.”
Covid booster programme extended to over-40s following JCVI advice
The Covid-19 booster vaccination programme is to be extended to include healthy people aged 40 to 49 as the government seeks to avoid a winter surge in cases and hospitalisations.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose.
It has also said that 16 and 17-year-olds should come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab - which should be given at least 12 weeks after the first.
Samuel Lovett has the details.
Covid booster programme extended to over-40s
16 and 17-year-olds are also now being urged to come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
