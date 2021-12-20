Covid: Cases surge in UK as 91,743 new cases and 44 deaths reported within 28 days

The UK reported 91,743 new coronavirus cases Monday as cases of the new Omicron variant continue to spread.

This is the second highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 8,044 were confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 45,145.

There were also 44 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government figures showed.

Some 1,468,502 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Sunday (19 December) as more people are getting tested in the run up to Christmas.

A further 33,151 first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday, bringing the total to 51,48,034.

Some 39,904 second doses were also delivered, bringing the number of double-vaccinated individuals to 47,051,876.

A combined total of 28,978,244 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 846,466.

Additional reporting by PA