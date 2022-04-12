Covid news - live: Shanghai eases draconian lockdown as UK cases may be ‘levelling off’
Unknown number of people are allowed out in Shanghai following unrest over lockdown
Shanghai has eased a draconian two-week lockdown to allow some residents out of their homes after videos posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket and shouting appeals for help.
The number of people who were allowed out in the city of 25 million wasn't immediately clear. The Chinese government said some markets and pharmacies also would reopen.
The abrupt closure of most businesses and orders to stay home left the public angry about a lack of access to food and medicine.
People who test positive for the virus have been forced into sprawling temporary quarantine facilities criticized by some as crowded and unsanitary.
Meanwhile, Covid cases in the UK remain high but could be levelling off, according to official data.
Office for National statistic data showed that one in 13 people in the UK had the infection in the week ending 2 April.
The estimated number of infections is, however down slightly on the previous last week, which may be a sign of cases beginning to level off.
Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise
Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city’s top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner. Health officials believe the recent spike is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which has spread rapidly throughout Europe and Asia, and has become dominant in the U.S. in recent weeks.
“If we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a wave of hospitalizations, and then a wave of deaths, it will be too late for many of our residents,” said Bettigole, noting about 750 Philadelphia residents died in the wintertime omicron outbreak. “This is our chance to get ahead of the pandemic, to put our masks on until we have more information about the severity of this new variant.” Health inspectors will begin enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses on April 18.
US pulls all ‘non-emergency’ government employees out of shanghai
Washington set up a possible new clash with Beijing by announcing all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate while consular officers would stay. The Chinese government complained last week after the State Department said diplomats and their families could leave if they wanted.
The unusual severity of Shanghai’s shutdown starting March 28 appeared to be driven as much by politics as by public health concerns.
The struggle in China’s richest city is an embarrassment during a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party.
China’s case numbers are relatively low, but the ruling party is enforcing a “zero-tolerance” strategy that has suspended access to major cities to isolate every infected person. Some local officials were fired after being accused of failing to act aggressively enough.
The government reported 24,659 new cases through midnight Monday, including 23,387 with no symptoms. That included 23,346 in Shanghai, only 998 of whom had symptoms.
In Shanghai, more than 200,000 cases but no deaths have been reported in the latest wave of infections.
US Supreme Court to stop public access in April as Covid cases rise
The United States Supreme Court said on Monday it will stop allowing the public to attend courtroom sessions in person during the month of April as coronavirus cases rise in the District of Columbia.
Despite infections remaining relatively flat nationwide, a number of high-profile political figures in Washington D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The highly transmissible BA.2 Omicron variant accounts for the majority of cases in the United States and has contributed to the reintroduction of restrictions and warnings about infection rates in some other countries.
“Courtroom access will be limited to the Justices, essential Court personnel, counsel in the scheduled cases, and journalists with full-time press credentials issued by the Supreme Court,” the country’s highest federal court said in a statement.
A live audio feed of oral arguments will be provided.
Shanghai eases draconian lockdown
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic.
We’ll bring you updates from the UK and elsewhere as they come in.
