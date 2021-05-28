Surge testing expanded in Lancashire as Indian variant spreads

Surge testing is being expanded across parts of Lancashire after several cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus were detected.

Cases of the Indian variant in the UK have more than doubled in a week, with 6,959 confirmed up to Wednesday, a rise of 3,535 on the previous week’s 3,424.

And up to three-quarters of all new Covid infections being recorded in the country are caused by the Indian variant, Matt Hancock revealed on Thursday.

Experts last week warned the Indian variant could drive a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

France and Germany have been so worried by the variant, known as B1617.2, that they have tightened restrictions on visitors from the UK.

People living, studying and working in areas including Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn and Rossendale are being urged to take a PCR test even if they do not have symptoms.

NHS Test and Trace, together with local authorities, is launching extra testing and genomic sequencing across these areas, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) says.

Additional mobile testing units and Covid-19 tests are being used at colleges and universities, while door-to-door testing is also taking place to find and isolate cases.

Scientists have previously warned that surge testing can be effective only if people observe restrictions and the contacts of those testing positive also isolate.

People who test positive for the Indian variant are being told to self-isolate and their contacts are being identified, health officials say.

Councils will give the areas “shortly” where extra testing will be offered in their boroughs and will contact residents directly to ensure people come forward for testing, they added.

Along with increased testing in the Lancashire boroughs, “enhanced contact tracing”, where tracers look back over a longer period of time to determine routes of transmission, will be used for those who test positive for a variant of concern.

People who have symptoms can book free tests online or by phone, while those without symptoms are advised to visit their local council's website for more information.

The DHSC said: “The government and its scientific experts are closely monitoring the evolving situation and rates of variants, and we will not hesitate to take additional action as necessary.”

Public Health England said the areas most affected by the Indian variant of coronavirus were still Bolton, Bedford and Blackburn with Darwen, which have recorded 1,354, 366 and 361 confirmed cases respectively.

In March, surge testing was introduced in Bolton after a case of the South African Covid-19 variant was detected.

Seven further areas in England also have more than 100 confirmed cases of the Indian variant: Leicester (197), Sefton (175), Nottingham (158), Wigan (113), Central Bedfordshire (109), Manchester (105) and Hillingdon (102), PHE added.