✕ Close UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions

Anyone eligible for a Covid booster vaccination can now get their third jab without booking from an NHS walk-in centre, as the health service attempts to ramp up its booster programme ahead of the winter.

From today, instead of having to wait to be invited or book online, if you are eligible for a booster you can simply walk into your nearest centre without an appointment to have your immunity against coronavirus topped up.

NHS England said more than six million people had already had their booster jab, but health leaders and the government are keen to increase take-up ahead of a “winter like no other”.

Boris Johnson told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome he wanted everyone to get their third jab as soon as possible, rather than bring back any lockdown restrictions.

“How sad, how tragic it would be if people who had other complications, other compromises in their health, got seriously ill because they were overconfident about their level of immunity and didn’t get their booster when they needed it,” he said. “So please, please, please can everybody get their boosters.”

The encouragement came as NHS leaders urged the public to use the 111 service instead of going to A&E to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed during the coming winter.

Data shows the health service had its busiest ever September this year and a combination of Covid and seasonal flu could push stretched hospitals over the edge in the coming months.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “As we approach an extremely tough winter like no other, using NHS 111 online first will ensure everyone who needs medical advice can access it quickly and conveniently, alongside other services, while allowing us to care for the most seriously ill and injured patients in our A&Es.