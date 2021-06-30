Daily UK Covid cases highest since 26 January
It is the highest figure since 26 January
Leonie Chao-Fong
Wednesday 30 June 2021 16:29 comments
British has recorded a further 26,068 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number since late January, amid concerns at the spread of the Delta variant.
Daily figures also show a further 14 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 128,140.
The case numbers are the highest since 26 January, when the country was emerging from the second wave.
Meanwhile, daily Covid-19 vaccination figures for Wednesday show 44,719,762 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine and 32,872,450 have received a second dose.
More follows
