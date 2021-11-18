The UK has recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in nearly a month - 46,807.

It’s the worst one-day figure for new infections since 22 October.

And 199 deaths were reported, official data shows, bringing the UK total to 143,559.

But separate figures from the Office for National Statistics show there have been 168,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

One in 10 cases in England is caused by a mutation of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which has been found to be more infectious, a new study has shown.

