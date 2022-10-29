Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother was “devastated” after her children were mistakenly given a higher-than-normal dose of the Covid vaccine at a clinic in Southampton.

A total of 36 children, aged between five and 11, received their vaccinations at the children’s only pop-up vaccine clinic at Start Point in Sholing, Southampton, on Wednesday.

The mother-of-two, who wishes to remain anonymous, received a call later that evening from Solent NHS Trust, informing her that her children were among those given a higher dose of the paediatric Covid vaccination.

Speaking to the BBC, she said that she was already concerned about her children getting the vaccination in the first place, but she “took them along as I’d do anything in my power to protect them”.

She was told that she “shouldn’t expect anything significant” to happen to her children, but that any reaction they had to the jab “would last longer”.

“I haven’t slept for 48 hours, my anxiety is through the roof,” she added. Her children have not experienced any side effects.

Solent NHS Trust has apologised for the error, said they are taking the situation “very seriously” and have begun an investigation.

Chief medical officer for the trust, Dr Dan Baylis, said: “We are very sorry this error occurred and we have contacted the parents of the children involved to apologise for the mistake and share support and guidance should their child experience any mild side effects such as tiredness or a headache.

“We want to reassure everyone this is an isolated occurrence, which we are taking very seriously, and a thorough investigation is underway so that we learn from this and ensure it does not happen again.”