Thousands of people to receive cutting edge Covid anti-viral treatments

The government hopes that the move will reduce pressure on the NHS this winter

Wednesday 08 December 2021 18:19
Comments
<p>Anti-viral drug molnupiravir</p>

Anti-viral drug molnupiravir

(AP)

Thousands of vulnerable people in UK to be among first in the world to receive cutting-edge antiviral and antibody treatments for Covid.

People aged over 50 and those with underlying health conditions will be offered capsules of molnupiravir to take at home if they test positive for the illness.

Those at highest risk from Covid can receive either treatment from next week.

A national study called Panoramic, run by the University of Oxford in close collaboration with GP hubs, has launched and is recruiting around 10,000 UK patients at risk of serious illness from Covid to take molnupiravir at home after receiving a positive PCR test.

The government hopes that the move will reduce hospitalisations and pressure on the NHS this winter.

Recommended

More to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in