Thousands of people to receive cutting edge Covid anti-viral treatments
The government hopes that the move will reduce pressure on the NHS this winter
Thousands of vulnerable people in UK to be among first in the world to receive cutting-edge antiviral and antibody treatments for Covid.
People aged over 50 and those with underlying health conditions will be offered capsules of molnupiravir to take at home if they test positive for the illness.
Those at highest risk from Covid can receive either treatment from next week.
A national study called Panoramic, run by the University of Oxford in close collaboration with GP hubs, has launched and is recruiting around 10,000 UK patients at risk of serious illness from Covid to take molnupiravir at home after receiving a positive PCR test.
The government hopes that the move will reduce hospitalisations and pressure on the NHS this winter.
More to follow
