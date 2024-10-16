Why people are less likely to give CPR to women who collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Bystanders are less likely to give women who go into cardiac arrest chest compressions in public places due to anxiety about touching their breasts, according to a new study.

Research by St John Ambulance found almost a quarter of 1,000 Britons polled said they were less likely to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a woman in public.

While a third of men were worried they would be accused of “inappropriate” touching when giving CPR to a woman, some 13 per cent of women also cited this concern.

The survey suggests the “taboo” surrounding women's chests creates an “alarming gender disparity” in access to emergency medical care – with only 68 per cent of women likely to receive CPR from bystanders compared to 73 per cent of men.

The organisation, which teaches first aid and emergency medical services, launched a campaign to educate people to urgently intervene when women are under cardiac arrest and eradicate the “unnecessary gender gap”.

To learn that as a woman I am more at risk because people are uncomfortable to provide help due to my gender is shocking. Millie Bright

Jordan Davison, a community experience manager at St John Ambulance, said: “Our message to people is that it is always better to do something than nothing in these circumstances.

“Regardless of gender, when it comes to CPR, every 'body' is the same, the technique is the same, and everyone deserves the best possible chance of survival.”

According to the British Heart Foundation, more than 30,000 people have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK each year, with less than one in 10 surviving - but performing CPR and using a defibrillator can more than double a person's chances of survival.

Yet, 38 per cent of Britons say they would feel uncomfortable using the defibrillator on a woman as its pads need to be placed on bare skin in the chest area.

Nearly half of men said they would feel less comfortable using a defibrillator on a woman knowing that they might have to remove her clothing, including a bra, in comparison to around a third of women.

Regardless of gender, when it comes to CPR, every ‘body’ is the same, the technique is the same, and everyone deserves the best possible chance of survival. Jordan Davison

Chelsea FC Women's Captain Millie Bright, who supports the campaign, said: “I've had the experience of being on the pitch when someone suffered a suspected cardiac arrest, and it was terrifying.

“It's so important that we all take the time to learn how to save a life, as we never know when we might need the help of strangers.

“To learn that as a woman I am more at risk because people are uncomfortable to provide help due to my gender is shocking.”

The report suggests appropriate training could solve the problem, with around two thirds of all respondents indicating they would feel more comfortable performing CPR if they received the right education and support.

How to do CPR on an adult in five steps Check for a response. Firmly shake the person’s shoulders and loudly ask if they’re okay. Call 999. If the person is unconscious and not breathing, or not breathing normally, start CPR. If there is someone with you, ask them to find a defibrillator. Start chest compressions. With the heel of your hand in the centre of their chest, press down smoothly and firmly at a rate of 2 per second. Try pushing to the beat of Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees. Use a defibrillator as soon as you can. Follow its instructions carefully while you continue to give CPR. More information can be found on the British Heart Foundation website

“Whilst this latest research flags some concerning issues around people's comfort levels in performing CPR on women, it isn't wholly surprising”, Mr Davison said. “These concerns are frequently raised in our training sessions.”

The British Heart Foundation urges people to call 999 immediately and commence CPR if they see someone going into cardiac arrest – explaining they will be given instructions as they await help.

People should begin chest compressions if an adult is unconscious and not breathing, or their breathing is abnormal.

“With the heel of your hand in the centre of their chest, press down smoothly and firmly at a rate of two per second,” the organisation states. “Try pushing to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Use a defibrillator as soon as you can. Follow its instructions carefully while you continue to give CPR.”

It comes after experts recently warned women are dying “unnecessarily” from heart disease in the UK because they are “underdiagnosed and undertreated” when it come to heart conditions.

Previous research by the British Heart Foundation estimated more than 8,200 women in England and Wales could have survived their heart attacks if they had been given the same treatment as men.

Additional reporting by PA