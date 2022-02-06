Dame Cressida Dick ‘says Met Police reputation is tarnished’ in letter to staff
It comes after daming report exposed racist, sexist and homophobic messages sent by officers
Dame Cressida Dick has reportedly said “enough is enough” in a letter to Metropolitan Police staff that warned the force was at risk of losing public consent.
It comes days after a damning report revealed Met officers exchanged racist, sexist and homophobic messages - including about raping women and killing Black children.
The head of the force has now reportedly sent a message to staff, admitting there had been too many examples of “poor conduct and nasty and inappropriate behaviour”.
“Our reputation is tarnished and people’s confidence in us has fallen. This is serious and it is urgent,” she said, according to The Telegraph.
“To lose public consent would be unthinkable. Action is needed now. Enough is enough.”
She also reportedly told people to leave the force if they are racist, homophobic or sexist, saying: “The Met does not want you.
Earlier this week, Dame Cressida was put “on notice” by Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, following the exposure of the messages sent by officers from a now-disbanded team based in Westminster.
Mr Khan said these exposed a “culture of racism, homophobia, bullying and misogyny” within the force that its chief needed to “drive out”.
Two inquiries are under way looking at the culture within theMet- one by Baroness Casey that was organised by the force itself, and a Home Office probe headed by Dame Elish Angiolini looking at the failures behind the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer.
The Met has been approached for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies