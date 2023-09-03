Crooked House pub bricks locked away after being ‘sold for £50 on Facebook’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Campaigners seeking to restore the demolished Crooked House pub have locked away the remaining bricks after some were sold on Facebook marketplace for £50 a piece.

The burnt-out shell of the landmark pub, known for its wonky walls and floors due to mining-related subsidence, was demolished within 48 hours of the blaze on 5 August.

Campaigners from ‘Save The Crooked House pub’ group staged a ceremony watched by 200 people on Saturday as they secured the bricks in two metal containers.

The Crooked House pub was destroyed in a fire on 5 August (PA Wire)

Over 25,000 bricks were saved from the site after a deal was made between the demolition teams and the campaign group.

“We wanted to protect them [the bricks],” Paul Turner, leader of the campaign group, told ITV. “We want them to stay there until we’re in a position to rebuild the Crooked House.”

One listing on Facebook marketplace, seen by The Mirror, read: “House bricks from the Crooked House. Have around 60. First come first serve £50 each.”

The campaigning community has been “guarding” the area around the pub since the brick burglaries, as Lisa Pearson wrote on the group’s Facebook page: “Just left the sight, had to pop in while doing collections. Brilliant to see the troops guarding the bricks !!!Very quiet this morning but the old girls safe !!!Brick by brick !!!!”

Campaigners have secured the bricks left behind to avoid thieves stealing the masonry (Amanda Morriss)

Two men, aged 66 and 33, were arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and have since been released on bail (Getty Images)

Over 25,000 bricks were saved from the site after a deal was made between the demolition teams and the campaign group (PA Wire)

Famed as “Britain’s wonkiest pub”, the Crooked House had fascinated tourists and locals alike since the 18th century. Constructed in 1765 in the Black Country village of Himley, near Dudley, it was originally used as a farmhouse on Oak Farm.

Following a mining subsidence in the 19th century, one side of the building subsequently measured approximately 4ft lower than the other. The modern-day owners used this as an opportunity to create its quirky optical illusions, with pennies and marbles appearing to move uphill along the bar.

Two men - a 66-year-old from Dudley, West Midlands, and a 33-year-old from Milton Keynes - were arrested by Staffordshire Police on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life last month. Both men have since been released on bail.