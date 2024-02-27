Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The owners of the Crooked House pub have been ordered to rebuild it after it was demolished following a suspected arson attack.

South Staffordshire Council said it has served the owners of the property with an enforcement notice that “requires the building to be built back to what it was prior to the fire”.

The blaze at the landmark pub in Himley, West Midlands - famed for its wonky walls and floors due to mining-related subsidence - was reported to emergency services on the night of 5 August last year.

Its burnt-out shell was then demolished without permission from the local council within 48 hours of the fire.

The blaze came just two weeks after the building, which opened as a pub in the 18th century, was sold by brewer Marston’s to private buyers Carly Taylor, 34, and her husband Adam for “an alternative use”.

In a statement, the local authority said it had “engaged with the owners” since the destruction of the building, “but has reached a point where formal action is considered necessary”.

The enforcement notice served against the owners requires the building to be rebuilt by February 2027, the council said.

If work is not completed within the time limit, the local authority can prosecute for failure to comply with the notice, it added.

The owners of the site have 30 days to appeal the notice.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street welcomed the order for the 18th-century pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest pub, to be restored.

He posted on X: “Crooked House ordered to be rebuilt.

“An enforcement notice has been issued against the owners for its unlawful demolition.

“They have been ordered to rebuild the pub back to what it was before the fire – just as we’ve been lobbying for.

“Fantastic work from South Staffordshire Council.”

More follows on this breaking news story....