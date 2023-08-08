New Crooked House investigation as burned out pub demolished without council approval

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A council is investigating potential breaches of the law after construction equipment was used to completely demolish a landmark 18th century pub near Dudley less than 48 hours after it was gutted by a fire.

South Staffordshire Council said its officers had carried out a site visit to the Crooked House in Himley on Monday – but had not agreed to “the demolition of the whole structure” or deemed that it was necessary.

Police and fire service experts are investigating the cause of a fire late on Saturday, which caused extensive damage to the inn just two weeks after it was sold by brewer Marston’s to a firm based in Warwickshire. The buyer’s identity is unknown.

Reflecting the mood of many in the community, Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said he was “completely devasted and angry at what has taken place” at the pub. He has written to Staffordshire Police “to question them on how they are conducting their investigation.”

“I refuse to believe that what has taken place is normal procedure,” the Conservative MP said.

West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, is calling for the inn – known as “Britain’s wonkiest pub”, due to mining subsidence – to be rebuilt “brick by brick”, and for a ban on any other future use for the site.

There have been multiple reports that mounds of dirt were blocking access roads to the pub after the fire started, something Mr Street confirmed in a letter to the police and fire services.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the day after a mechanical digger was used to reduce the remaining structure to rubble, the leader of South Staffordshire Council said: “Our officers carried out a site visit to the site yesterday, prior to the demolition of the building.

The historic landmark was built in 1765 and is a popular tourist attraction (Nick Maslen/Alamy/PA Wire)

“Officers agreed a programme of works with the landowner’s representative to ensure the safety of the building and the wider site.

“The agreed course of action included the removal of three elements of the first-floor front elevation only. This was only to avoid the weak parts of the structure from falling.

“At no point did the council agree the demolition of the whole structure nor was this deemed necessary.”

South Staffordshire Council “finds the manner in which the situation was managed following the fire completely unacceptable and contrary to instructions provided by our officers”, councillor Roger Lees continued.

“As such, we are currently investigating potential breaches of both the Town and Country Planning Act and the Buildings Act.”

West Midlands mayor has called for the pub to be rebuilt ‘brick by brick' (Jacob King/PA Wire)

The councillor’s statement said demolition of a building should be carried out in accordance with Schedule 2 Part 11 Class B of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015.

Mr Lees added: “The steps required by the legislation were not carried out in this case. We have referred these matters to our legal team with a view to taking enforcement action.

“As soon as we were made aware of the breaches during the demolition, we notified the Health and Safety Executive. We are also liaising with many other relevant statutory bodies, including Historic England, the police and fire services, amongst others.

“These bodies will take the lead on investigating the issues surrounding the fire, safety of the unauthorised demolition and securing the ongoing safety of the site.

“Our own investigation is in its early stages and whilst it continues at pace, we as ask for time to consider the facts thoroughly to ensure any future actions are meaningful and proportionate.

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (Jacob King/PA)

“The council is incredibly saddened by the loss of the building which, whilst not listed, was a heritage asset and important landmark to the local area and community. Over recent months, the council had been in conversation with the relevant national bodies regarding how best to protect and preserve this important heritage asset.”

Staffordshire Police said the force is progressing a number of lines of enquiry alongside the council and continues to ask anyone with any information relevant to the inquiry to get in touch as soon as possible.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton said police are “doing everything we can to progress our lines of enquiry”, adding: “We understand the strength of feeling in the community is high at this moment and the sadness felt amongst those who have a strong emotional attachment to this place.

“We recognise the cultural heritage and significance of the building within communities in the area and we understand that people are concerned about what happened over the last few days.

“I’d like to reiterate that speculation into the cause of the fire is not helpful at this time. Officers have been working hard to examine all of the evidence available and continue to speak to members of the public who have been forthcoming with information which can help our investigation.”

Additional reporting by PA