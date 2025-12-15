UK Treasury to regulate cryptocurrency under new legislation
These new laws will mandate crypto firms to adhere to a specific set of standards and rules
The UK is set to introduce new legislation by 2027 that will bring cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, under a regulatory framework akin to traditional financial products.
The Treasury has unveiled plans for these new laws, which will mandate crypto firms to adhere to a specific set of standards and rules. These will be rigorously overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
This move comes amidst a broader push to reform the burgeoning crypto market, which has seen a surge in popularity as both an alternative investment and a method of payment.
Currently, unlike established financial instruments such as stocks and shares, the cryptocurrency sector lacks comparable regulation, potentially leaving consumers with reduced protection.
The Government said the new rules, coming into force in 2027, will make the industry more transparent and make it easier to detect suspicious activity, impose sanctions or hold firms to account over their activity.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Bringing crypto into the regulatory perimeter is a crucial step in securing the UK’s position as a world-leading financial centre in the digital age.
“By giving firms clear rules of the road, we are providing the certainty they need to invest, innovate and create high-skilled jobs here in the UK, while giving millions strong consumer protections, and locking dodgy actors out of the UK market.”
Crypto firms, which can include crypto exchanges and digital wallets, currently have to register with the FCA if they provide services that fall within the scope of money laundering regulations.
The changes will bring firms that provide crypto services into the remit of the FCA with the intention of supporting legitimate businesses.
City minister Lucy Rigby said: “We want the UK to be at the top of the list for cryptoassets firms looking to grow and these new rules will give firms the clarity and consistency they need to plan for the long term.”