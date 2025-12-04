Reform UK gets record £9m donation from British billionaire who helped bankroll Brexit
Nigel Farage’s hopes of winning the next election have received a major boost with a record donation from aviation entrepreneur Christopher Harborne
Nigel Farage’s push to get to Downing Street has received a huge boost after the latest figures on donations reveal that aviation entrepreneur Christopher Harborne gave Reform UK £9 million.
The former Tory donor made his money as an aviation entrepreneur and crypto investor and was born in Britain but now lives in Thailand.
Previously, he gave sizeable donations to the Brexit Party - Reform UK’s predecessor - in 2019 and 2020, but had not donated to politics for five years.
Reform UK topped the donations with a total of £10.3 million for the third quarter of the year, while the Tories received in £4.5 million with Labour on just £1.9 million, according to Electoral Commission data released on Thursday.
It comes as the late More in Common polling puts Reform a long way ahead on 30 per cent with the Tories and Labour both on 21 per cent.
Reform was also helped with a £500,000 donation from property developer Nick Candy, who was a high profile defector from the Tories last year.
It is believed that the £9 million given to Reform UK on 1 August this year is the largest political donation on record from a living person, and second only to who Lord Sainsbury left £10 million to the Conservatives in his will in 2023 after his death.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments