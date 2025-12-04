Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage’s push to get to Downing Street has received a huge boost after the latest figures on donations reveal that aviation entrepreneur Christopher Harborne gave Reform UK £9 million.

The former Tory donor made his money as an aviation entrepreneur and crypto investor and was born in Britain but now lives in Thailand.

Previously, he gave sizeable donations to the Brexit Party - Reform UK’s predecessor - in 2019 and 2020, but had not donated to politics for five years.

Reform UK topped the donations with a total of £10.3 million for the third quarter of the year, while the Tories received in £4.5 million with Labour on just £1.9 million, according to Electoral Commission data released on Thursday.

It comes as the late More in Common polling puts Reform a long way ahead on 30 per cent with the Tories and Labour both on 21 per cent.

Reform was also helped with a £500,000 donation from property developer Nick Candy, who was a high profile defector from the Tories last year.

It is believed that the £9 million given to Reform UK on 1 August this year is the largest political donation on record from a living person, and second only to who Lord Sainsbury left £10 million to the Conservatives in his will in 2023 after his death.