Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Reform UK gets record £9m donation from British billionaire who helped bankroll Brexit

Nigel Farage’s hopes of winning the next election have received a major boost with a record donation from aviation entrepreneur Christopher Harborne

David Maddox
Political Editor
Thursday 04 December 2025 09:46 GMT
Comments
Nigel Farage (Stefan Rousseau/PA
Nigel Farage (Stefan Rousseau/PA (PA Wire)

Nigel Farage’s push to get to Downing Street has received a huge boost after the latest figures on donations reveal that aviation entrepreneur Christopher Harborne gave Reform UK £9 million.

The former Tory donor made his money as an aviation entrepreneur and crypto investor and was born in Britain but now lives in Thailand.

Previously, he gave sizeable donations to the Brexit Party - Reform UK’s predecessor - in 2019 and 2020, but had not donated to politics for five years.

Reform UK topped the donations with a total of £10.3 million for the third quarter of the year, while the Tories received in £4.5 million with Labour on just £1.9 million, according to Electoral Commission data released on Thursday.

It comes as the late More in Common polling puts Reform a long way ahead on 30 per cent with the Tories and Labour both on 21 per cent.

Reform was also helped with a £500,000 donation from property developer Nick Candy, who was a high profile defector from the Tories last year.

It is believed that the £9 million given to Reform UK on 1 August this year is the largest political donation on record from a living person, and second only to who Lord Sainsbury left £10 million to the Conservatives in his will in 2023 after his death.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in