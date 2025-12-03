Labour expected to postpone mayoral elections by two years amid continued Reform poll lead
The Independent has seen briefing notes from officials suggesting that mayoral elections will postponed from 2026 to 2028
Keir Starmer’s government is expected to announce that crucial elections for new mayors are set to be postponed by two years.
Elections for newly created mayoral posts in Cumbria, Cheshire & Warrington, Norfolk & Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex & Brighton, and Hampshire & Solent were due to be held next year.
But it is understood the elections, where Reform are tipped to win, will be postponed by two years until 2028.
An official announcement by communities secretary Steve Reed is expected this week.
A poll this month by Ipsos had voting intention for Labour at 18 per cent, while Nigel Farage’s Reform was above 33 per cent, although down 1 per cent from September.
Sir Keir’s own future has been pinned on how well Labour does in the elections next May with challenges in Wales, Scotland and London borough councils already causing Labour a headache.
Meanwhile, some Tories in areas like Essex and Norfolk & Suffolk have also been appealing for a delay with fears of a wipeout to Reform.
According to one government official, the expected delay to the mayoral elections is because of fears of Reform winning, as they did in mayoral races Humberside and Lincolnshire last year.
“In my opinion it is [fear of Reform], what other valid reason could there be to not have 2026 elections where candidates are already in place,” they said.
Reform deputy leader Richard Tice said: “They are clearly terrified of Reform and their voter base coming our way.”
Sir James Cleverly MP, Tory shadow housing, communities and local government secretary, said: “This is a scandalous attempt to subvert democracy by a Labour government whose credibility and popularity are already in tatters.
“The Conservatives firmly oppose this decision to delay the mayoral elections, especially when candidates have been selected and campaigning is well underway.”
The Independent has seen briefing notes from officials suggesting that a ministerial written statement will be put out confirming the delay of the three mayoral elections to 2028.
Added to that, the delay means that the elections would not be held under first past the post, where the candidate who gets the most votes wins, even if they do not have above 50 per cent.
Instead, it would revert to a proportional supplementary vote system following implentation of Labour’s local government reforms.
The Independent has approached the Ministry of Housing, Local Government and Communities and the Labour Party for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments