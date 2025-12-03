Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer’s government is expected to announce that crucial elections for new mayors are set to be postponed by two years.

Elections for newly created mayoral posts in Cumbria, Cheshire & Warrington, Norfolk & Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex & Brighton, and Hampshire & Solent were due to be held next year.

But it is understood the elections, where Reform are tipped to win, will be postponed by two years until 2028.

An official announcement by communities secretary Steve Reed is expected this week.

A poll this month by Ipsos had voting intention for Labour at 18 per cent, while Nigel Farage’s Reform was above 33 per cent, although down 1 per cent from September.

open image in gallery Housing Secretary Steve Reed is expected to announce the putting back of the elections (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir’s own future has been pinned on how well Labour does in the elections next May with challenges in Wales, Scotland and London borough councils already causing Labour a headache.

Meanwhile, some Tories in areas like Essex and Norfolk & Suffolk have also been appealing for a delay with fears of a wipeout to Reform.

According to one government official, the expected delay to the mayoral elections is because of fears of Reform winning, as they did in mayoral races Humberside and Lincolnshire last year.

“In my opinion it is [fear of Reform], what other valid reason could there be to not have 2026 elections where candidates are already in place,” they said.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice said: “They are clearly terrified of Reform and their voter base coming our way.”

open image in gallery The expected postponement of the mayoral elections by Labour comes amid a rise in support for Reform and its leader Nigel Farage (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir James Cleverly MP, Tory shadow housing, communities and local government secretary, said: “This is a scandalous attempt to subvert democracy by a Labour government whose credibility and popularity are already in tatters.

“The Conservatives firmly oppose this decision to delay the mayoral elections, especially when candidates have been selected and campaigning is well underway.”

The Independent has seen briefing notes from officials suggesting that a ministerial written statement will be put out confirming the delay of the three mayoral elections to 2028.

Added to that, the delay means that the elections would not be held under first past the post, where the candidate who gets the most votes wins, even if they do not have above 50 per cent.

Instead, it would revert to a proportional supplementary vote system following implentation of Labour’s local government reforms.

The Independent has approached the Ministry of Housing, Local Government and Communities and the Labour Party for comment.