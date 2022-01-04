Bodies of baby and young woman found in Cumbria

A young woman and a baby have been found dead in a property in Cumbria.

Police were made aware of report expressing concern for the welfare of a woman in Whitehaven just before 3pm on 30 December, Cumbria Constabulary said.

Visiting the address at Wellington Row, officers discovered the bodies of a woman in her twenties and a one-year-old child.

Police are not currently treating the circumstances of the deaths as suspicious, the force said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The statement said: “Police attended an address in Wellington Row, Whitehaven, after being made aware at 2.52pm on 30 December of a concern for the welfare of a woman.

“Sadly, two people were found deceased in the address - a woman in her twenties and a one-year-old child.

“There are no suspicious circumstances at this time. The coroner has been contacted.”