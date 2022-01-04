Bodies of baby and young woman found in Cumbria
Police discover deaths after concern expressed over a woman’s welfare
A young woman and a baby have been found dead in a property in Cumbria.
Police were made aware of report expressing concern for the welfare of a woman in Whitehaven just before 3pm on 30 December, Cumbria Constabulary said.
Visiting the address at Wellington Row, officers discovered the bodies of a woman in her twenties and a one-year-old child.
Police are not currently treating the circumstances of the deaths as suspicious, the force said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
The statement said: “Police attended an address in Wellington Row, Whitehaven, after being made aware at 2.52pm on 30 December of a concern for the welfare of a woman.
“Sadly, two people were found deceased in the address - a woman in her twenties and a one-year-old child.
“There are no suspicious circumstances at this time. The coroner has been contacted.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.