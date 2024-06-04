Watch live as World War II veterans leave for France ahead of D-Day 80th anniversary

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Second World War veterans leave for France on Tuesday 4 June, ahead of the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy.

A ferry is expected to depart Portsmouth shortly after 7am to cross the Channel.

About 200 veterans are expected to be at commemorations in France on Thursday 6 June, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will also travel to Normandy after they attend Britain’s national commemoration in Portsmouth.

US president Joe Biden, who will be on a state visit to France, will also join the ceremonies alongside French president Emmanuel Macron.

The leaders of Britain, Canada and Germany will also attend.

More than 150,000 service personnel from the United States, Britain, Canada and other Allied nations took part in the landings on D-Day, the start of an invasion which led to the liberation of France and victory on the Western Front.