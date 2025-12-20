Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 16-year-old have paid tribute to their “bright, beautiful, clever, and funny girl” after she died following an incident at an Underground station.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Loughton Underground station in Essex just after 2.30pm on Monday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Daisy House was attended to by paramedics, but despite their best efforts the teenager passed away later at hospital.

Daisy’s family paid tribute to her and said: "On Monday, our beautiful daughter Daisy lost her life. She was a bright, beautiful, clever, and funny girl who had just started Sixth Form and had her whole future ahead of her.

"We would like to thank all of the emergency services and doctors who worked so hard to save her, especially the British Transport Police officer and paediatric nurses who treated us all with such kindness.

"We thank everyone who has sent best wishes, kind messages, and floral tributes. We would now ask for our privacy to be respected while we come to terms with the loss of our Daisy and what life will be like without our daughter."

