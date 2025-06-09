Person dies on Elizabeth Line with disruption expected to last into rush hour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A person has died following an incident at a west London train station after police found a person on the tracks on Monday morning.

While services have now reopened on the line that connects Heathrow to the city, the incident has caused severe disruption across the Elizabeth line and other services and is not expected to be resolved until later today.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said in a statement: "Officers were called at around 11am today (9 June) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Hanwell railway station.

"Officers responded, but sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Police have not released further details on the incident or the cause of death at this time.

Travel disruption on the line has followed, with severe delays on the Paddington to Heathrow/Reading route due to an “early customer incident” as of Monday afternoon, Transport for London (TfL) said.

TfL also said there were minor delays between Paddington and Abbey Wood, while there is good service on the rest of the line.

National Rail said: “The emergency services have completed their work between London Paddington and Southall, allowing all lines to reopen.”

It added that disruption is expected until 4pm on Monday. Trains running between Paddington and Heathrow Airport/Reading may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes while services recover.

Great Western Railway routes to and from Paddington and the Heathrow Express between Paddington and the airport have also been affected.

Customers have been advised that they can use their Elizabeth line ticket at no extra cost on the Underground, DLR, London buses and local Slough and Reading buses.

Tickets can also be used on Great Western Railway, Southeastern, South Western Railway and Thameslink on certain routes usually served by the Elizabeth line.

Hanwell Station is situated between West Ealing and Southall in west London. Many commuters and travellers pass through the station on the Elizabeth line and other services to and from Heathrow Airport.

The Independent has contacted the BTP and TfL for further comment.

