Dan Wootton out at GB News day after Ofcom said misogynistic rant broke rule

Dan Wootton is out at GB News a day after the media watchdog ruled misogynistic comments made on his show broke broadcasting rules.

Mr Wootton, who announced he has left the £600,000-a-year presenting role to launch his own independent platform, was heavily criticised for failing to stop right-wing commentator Laurence Fox making a vile on-air rant against a female journalist last year.

On Monday, Ofcom ruled that Laurence Fox’s “misogynistic” comments about female journalist Ava Evans on Mr Wootton’s GB News show broke broadcasting rules that protect “viewers from offensive content”.

An email seen by The Independent which was circulated internally appears to confirm Mr Wootton has left the company.

It reads: “Dan Wootton joined GB News before its launch and was a part of the first on-air line up. Dan is no longer employed by GB News and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well with his future endeavours.”

Mr Wootton’s name also no longer features in the channel’s list of presenters on its website.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Wootton said: “I have left GB News to launch my own independent Outspoken platform which will from later this year feature a brand new daily news and opinion show that will NOT be regulated by the Ofcommunist censors.

“However, yesterday’s chilling Ofcom report clearly raises far bigger issues.

“How can any broadcaster or publisher truly stand for freedom of expression when state goons have the power to decide what you are and are not allowed to say on air?”

Nearly 9,000 people complained to the media regulator over the comments made by Mr Fox on Mr Wootton’s GB News show, with viewers complaining they were sexist, misogynistic and offensive.

In the segment aired on 26 September 2023, the former actor and Reclaim Party founder called Ms Evans a “little woman”, declaring: “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel.”

The watchdog’s investigation found his remarks “constituted a highly personal attack on Ms Evans and were potentially highly offensive to viewers”, concluding: “Mr Fox’s comments were degrading and demeaning both to Ms Evans and women generally and were clearly and unambiguously misogynistic.”

Mr Fox and presenter Mr Wootton, who both later apologised, were suspended by the channel after the broadcast. Mr Fox was later sacked.

Last month, Mr Wootton said police confirmed they would be taking no further action over allegations against him.

The broadcaster claimed to have been “the victim of a politically-motivated witch hunt through the left-wing and social media”.

“Well six months on, I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish Police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action,” he said in a statement issued to the Guido Fawkes website.

Mr Wootton’s legal representatives at Griffin Law confirmed he no longer works for GB News Limited.

The Independent has contacted GB News for comment.

More follows on this breaking news story...