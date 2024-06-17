Dario G star Paul Spencer dies following a battle with cancer aged 53

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dario G DJ Paul Spencer has died following a long battle with cancer aged 53.

Tributes have flooded in for the international DJ known for songs including Carnaval De Paris, Sunchyme and Ring Of Fire.

The musician bravely documented his battle with cancer online revealing last year that he had stage four rectal cancer and a shadow on his liver.

A post to his Instagram on Monday said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today.

“He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore.

“He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him.”

In a video from January Spencer revealed his cancer had grown in his liver and had also spread to his lungs.

Sonique, who collaborated on a single ‘Keep on Lovin’ shortly before his death led tributes to the DJ.

She said: “Rest in peace my dear friend. I am so happy we made a song together. You have left us much too soon. We will miss you.”

Electronic duo Phats & Small wrote on Instagram: “Lost for words. One of the good guys, you’ll be missed brother.”

Carnaval De Paris, Sunchyme and Ring Of Fire. ( Twitter/X )

DJ and radio presenter MistaJam wrote: “Sending love and sincere condolences to his friends and family. Rest in Peace, thank you for the music.”

Record producer Sigala posted: “That’s so sad. A true inspiration, he brought joy to so many people and will live on forever through his music.

“Paul told me many times over the last year ‘go get yourself checked’ so I’m passing on that message to anyone reading this, as I’m sure he would want me to. Our health should be more of a priority!

“He will be missed greatly. Sending love to his family, rest in peace buddy.”

Cancer charity MacMillan added: “We are sad to hear of Paul’s death and sending love to his friends and family.“Last year he released a charity single, ‘Savour the Miracle of Life’ with the profits kindly being donated to us to help us support people living with cancer.“He was incredibly kind and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”