Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is this Britain’s most picturesque delivery route?

‘Often the location of work can have a big impact on moods,’ tech expert says

Lucy Brimble
Saturday 13 August 2022 10:04
Comments
Delivery driver 'never gets tired of views' despite driving same route 365 days a year

One lucky delivery driver may have the most picturesque route in the country, including lakeside views and verdant mountainsides.

Business owner Gary McFadden takes in the classic scenery every day as he travels the Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District.

The road ambles along a route with an altitude of 1,489ft and is the district’s highest pass open to traffic.

The video was put together to accompany a poll of 2,000 desk-based workers, which found 44 per cent would like to find a job that involved being outside.

Some 85 per cent said they wished they could spend less time at their desk.

Recommended

Dan Richards, from technology company Wise, which commissioned the survey, said: “The UK has some of the most spectacular scenery in the whole world – and many lucky self-employed delivery drivers know this better than anyone else.

“It’s important everyone enjoys their job and often the location of work can have a big impact on moods.

“This eye-catching video shows the array of views delivery drivers can see in one day alone – all while playing a vital role in the UK’s supply chain, getting parcels to customers.”

Half of those surveyed admitted to being in a rut at work, having held their current job for an average of six years. More than two-fifths (46 per cent) thought they had a nice view outside their office but when 28 per cent looked up from their desk they only saw a plain wall – and 27 per cent just saw their colleagues.

The main aspects workers least enjoyed about their current roles included looking at a screen (41 per cent), a lack of time spent outdoors (28 per cent) and too much administration (22 per cent).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in