A British 18-year-old who died after falling from a balcony while on a family holiday has been described as the “kindest young man you could ever meet”.

David Alexander was staying with his parents at the Galeon Playa Apart-Hotel in Costa Teguise last week when he fell from the balcony.

The teenager, who was said to have been studying computing and game development at The City of Glasgow College, died of his injuries in hospital.

Tributes have since been pouring in for Davud, who has been described as a “popular young man” who volunteered with social inclusion charity Golden Friendships.

Jim Mclure, who runs the charity in Clydebank, said in a Facebook post: “Sadly David lost his life in a tragic accident this week in Lanzarote. David was a very popular young man who loved being part of our club.

David Alexander was staying with family at the Galeon Playa Apart-Hotel (SOLARPIX.COM)

“His aunt Angela told me it was like a second home to him and brought him great friendship and happiness. On behalf of Golden Friendships we would like to offer our condolences to David’s family at this sad time.”

One person commented: “David was the most kind young man you could ever meet and it was an absolute honour having him in my life.

“He was a great friend to have, he will forever be in my heart and I’ll forever miss him so much. He was one in a million so young to have lost his life it’s horrible.”

Another said: “He was such a lovely guy he’s one of the best boys we know”

One woman said the teenager had gone to school with her daughter, saying: “So sad to hear of David’s passing, he went to primary school with my daughter.

”He was such a nice wee boy, my thoughts and prayers are with his mum, dad, family and his friends.”

He was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries (SOLARPIX.COM)

Police have said that his death was not alcohol-related or linked to any improper behaviour.

Golden Friendships are raffling two framed football shirts signed by Chris Sutton and Mark Hately to raise money for David’s family.

Mr Mclure said: “A lot of our members at Golden Friendships are want to do something to raise money for young David’s family as a way of trying to help after his tragic accident while on holiday. We will pass all money to family to try and help in a little way.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Lanzarote and are in contact with the local authorities.”