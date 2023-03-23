David Cameron’s brother dies from cancer aged 59

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron’s older brother has died of cancer aged 59.

Barrister Alexander Cameron was reportedly suffering from pancreatic cancer after a diagnosis in 2020 that forced him to retire from his career spanning more than 30 years.

His chambers, Three Raymond Buildings, announced his death on Wednesday.

A statement said: “It is with immense sadness that Chambers announces the death of Alexander Cameron KC.

“Alex was considered to be one of the best silks at the Criminal Bar during his illustrious career, and was a hugely respected and inspirational head of these Chambers.

“He will be missed enormously, and our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, Sarah, their children Imogen and Angus, and to his wider family.

“Details of a memorial service will be announced in due course.”

Alexander was understood to have had a big impact on his younger brother David, who hinted at his influence when he guest-edited an edition of The Big Issue.

The former prime minister said: “I lived in the shadow of my older brother.

“He was three years older and was a huge success. It was great to have that kind of role model and I was incredibly proud of him, but like many younger brothers you find yourself always a few steps behind.”

Alexander attended prep school, Heatherdown in Berkshire, before moving on to Eton College and later attending Bristol University where he studied law.

He was called to the bar in 1986 and appeared in the first-ever televised court hearing in October 2013.

Asked at the time how he felt about being the first Barrister to appear on camera at the Court of Appeal, he told Sky News: It’s surprising. I only found out yesterday it was happening.”

Alexander - who was a King’s Counsel - had a number of high-profile clients throughout his career, including former Tory politician Jonathan Aitken and former editor of the News of the World Rebekah Brooks.