The police watchdog is investigating 10 current and former officers over the handling of complaints against serial Met Police rapist David Carrick.

Carrick, 48, was jailed for more than 30 years after being accused of 85 offences in total, including more than 20 rapes against 12 victims between 2003 and 2020 while he was a serving officer in an elite and armed unit of the Met.

Carrick, who served in the army before joining the Met, previously pleaded guilty to 49 charges relating to a dozen women.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said five serving Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers – a detective constable, detective sergeant, detective inspector and two chief inspectors – were informed this month that they are under investigation for gross misconduct.

A former MPS officer, now at the City of London Police force, and two retired MPS officers – a former police constable and former superintendent – have also been advised they are under investigation for gross misconduct.

A serving MPS staff member and an MPS police constable have been advised they are under investigation for misconduct.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “After carrying out an initial scoping review of police handling of allegations against Carrick earlier this year, we made the decision to launch investigations into multiple alleged failings of police officers and staff who assessed and/or investigated allegations made against him.

“If these matters had been adequately progressed, Carrick could potentially have faced gross misconduct proceedings and been dismissed from the police service years before he was eventually arrested.

“While we’ve notified a number of officers that they are under investigation, this does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow.

“At the end of each investigation, we will determine whether any individuals should face disciplinary proceedings.

“From our scoping review, we’ve also identified a number of learning opportunities for individual forces as well as national recommendations which we are currently progressing.”

More follows...