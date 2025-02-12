Government in denial about what constitutes genocide, says Labour MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government “is in denial about what constitutes a genocide” in reference to Israel’s actions in Palestine, a Labour MP has said.

Brian Leishman also described as “appalling” a statement from Foreign Secretary David Lammy where he ruled out “any discussion of sanctions” against Israel as “just not correct”.

The MP for Alloa and Grangemouth criticised the Government’s response in the Middle East during a Westminster Hall debate on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs).

In July, the ICJ issued an advisory opinion that ruled Israel should pay reparations to the Palestinian people, Israel’s policies violate the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and the creation of Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

In May 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) also issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Mr Leishman told MPs: “The ICJ advisory opinion is significant because it adds to the growing international consensus that Israel is committing the crime against humanity of apartheid against Palestinians.

“And that language is extremely important, because the international community has, and continues to, witness annexation, occupation, segregation and apartheid.

“The world is the witness of crimes against humanity and while the UK Government is in denial about what constitutes a genocide, millions of our own citizens, Amnesty International, and many nations from the international community are not.”

He added: “The hard truth is that the UK needs introspection. To look at what we have done and what we continue to do to allow these dreadful acts of death and destruction to happen with impunity.”

During Foreign Office questions in January, the Foreign Secretary said: “Israel remains an important ally. We have an important trading relationship, worth £6.1 billion last year and involving 38,000 British jobs. I am sorry; any discussion of sanctions is just not correct.”

Intervening on Mr Leishman on Wednesday, Independent MP for Leicester South Shockat Adam asked if he agreed that Mr Lammy’s refusal to implement sanctions against Israel “because we have a £6.1 billion trade deal is an absolute abhorrent statement”.

Mr Leishman replied: “Quite simply yes, I’m in agreement it’s an appalling statement and I would like to think our country is frankly better than putting a pounds and pence figure on the cost of humanitarian disaster and genocide.”

Labour MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley Tahir Ali said a two-state solution could only be achieved “if the UK Government recognises both states”.

He said: “By recognising one state you can never achieve a two-state solution. It’s almost saying that we agree with Netanyahu who simply wants a one-state solution.

“That is not the way forward for a peace process and it should not be taken lightly what is being said and our denial is almost a complicity in that agenda.”

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Calum Miller said the UK should observe the rulings of the ICJ and ICC.

He said: “We think it is irresponsible for Conservative members to say, as they often do in the chamber, that these are foreign courts.

“They may be located overseas but they have legitimate jurisdiction over the UK because previous governments, both Conservative and Labour, have consented to this.

“Trying to portray them as a threat to UK sovereignty is not only false but damaging as it undermines the likelihood of other states accepting their jurisdiction.”

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said the Government is taking its time in considering the ICJ opinion because of the “complexity and novel elements” involved.

He said: “Honourable members will appreciate that such an important decision necessarily takes time and careful consideration.”

Labour MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth Debbie Abrahams intervened to ask if the decision would be made before a conference of contracting parties to the Geneva Convention in March, to which Mr Falconer said would “not be drawn on precise timings”.

A number of MPs said the Government needs to condemn comments made by US President Donald Trump when he claimed “the US will take over the Gaza Strip” and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

Mr Falconer said: “The UK has always been clear and we remain clear we must see two states with Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands, in Gaza, in the West Bank.

“There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza strip.”

Mr Falconer concluded by reiterating the Government’s “commitment to international law”, stating they are continuing to consider the ICJ opinion “with the seriousness and the rigour that it deserves”.