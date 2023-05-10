Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 40-year-old man has died and his wife left seriously ill after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a holiday home in Spain, according to reports.

Jaime Carsi and Mary Somerville, from Edinburgh, were discovered by the emergency services at a house in rural Mallorca on Saturday.

Their friends raised the alarm with local police after the couple failed to show up to a planned boat trip, according to local newspaper Ultima Hora.

They were found lying in each other’s arms at the property near Cala Mesquida in the island’s northeast, the outlet claimed, citing sources close to the investigation.

While Mr Carsi was pronounced dead, Ms Somerville – a 39-year-old yoga and meditation teacher – was rushed to hospital in Manaco in a serious condition.

Mr Carsi has since been described as a “magnificent soul”, with friends calling the couple a "match made in heaven".

An autopsy on Monday determined that Mr Carsi had died of carbon monoxide poisoning, chiming with the findings of a forensic doctor who previously visited the scene, according to local reports.

Initial investigations reportedly suggest the gas leak occurred due to a fault with a refrigerator and took place during the night as the couple slept, with all the windows in the house closed.

The Independent has approached the Foreign Office for further information.

Jaime Carsi was described as ‘such a pure soul’ and ‘full of compassion’ (Jaime Carsi)

Mr Carsi, who worked as an analyst for a Scottish investment management firm, had studied at university in Madrid and is reported to have moved to Britain as a child before relocating from London to Edinburgh several years ago.

A friend of the couple, Patti Montella, described them as “a match made in heaven”.

“Jaime Carsi came into my life and took up residence in my heart, so many years ago, in London. His smile and spirit are pure love,” she wrote on social media.

“And when he married our precious Edinburgh girl, sweet Mary, it was a match made in heaven.”

Paying tribute to Mr Carsi, the Edinburgh Interfaith Association described the former trustee as a “dear friend”, adding: “Jamie was such a pure soul. He was a very warm and friendly person, full of compassion.

“He had a way of connecting with people and you always felt better about yourself after talking with Jaime.

They added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary and all his friends and loved ones. Gone too soon but definitely you will never be forgotten my friend. I can only think that heaven needed another angel.”