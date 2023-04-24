Dramatic footage shows the moment drugs traffickers driving a speedboat flee police before landing on a beach at a holiday resort in Mallorca where they attempted to evade capture on foot.

Footage released by Spain’s Guardia Civil police force shows a helicopter following a “narcolancha” (drugs speedboat) that was travelling to the island from North Africa.

The three were detained by police after a chase through a holiday resort.

Authorities seized 31 bales of hashish pollen weighing 1,200 kilograms and arrested three people.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.