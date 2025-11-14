Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent is offering 10 pairs of tickets to a special screening at the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) – and one reader will also receive a free £60 membership.

To coincide with World AIDS Day, we have partnered with the ICA to present Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV, a documentary by chief international correspondent Bel Trew.

The film follows her travels to Uganda and Zimbabwe, where people are dying because they cannot access medication and pregnant women fear infecting their babies.

The screening, on 30 November, will be followed by a panel with Bel, Christine Stegling of UNAIDS, Dr Charles Ssonko of Médecins Sans Frontières, Patrick Kinemo of MSI Tanzania and Lord Smith, Chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

The giveaway is open exclusively to subscribers of the Morning Headlines and On The Ground newsletters. The latter is jointly authored by Bel and world affairs editor Sam Kiley.

Delivered every Wednesday, On The Ground provides in-depth reporting from across Europe and the Middle East – from frontline stories in Ukraine to developments in global politics and humanitarian crises.

Meanwhile, Morning Headlines is The Independent’s daily newsletter bringing you the biggest stories and talking points, straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

To be in with a chance of claiming the free tickets and membership, simply sign up to our Morning Headlines or On The Ground newsletters by Tuesday 18 November. Details on how to enter will be shared in emails landing on Wednesday 19 November.

The readers selected will be contacted on Monday 24 November to claim their tickets – see full event details here.