Urgent search for nine-year-old girl missing in London
Demi went missing after 4pm on Sunday
Police are appealing for help to find a nine-year-old girl who is missing from her home in south-east London.
Demi was reported missing from Greenwich just after 4pm on Sunday (16 January).
She is about 4ft tall with long dark brown hair that she either wears loose or in a ponytail.
When she went missing, Demi was wearing light blue leggings and a top that was either blue or grey, the Metropolitan Police said.
She is also understood to have been carrying a black rucksack covered in brightly-coloured dinosaurs.
Greenwich Police launched the appeal on its social media channels on Sunday evening just before 9pm.
Anyone with relevant information as to Demi’s whereabouts is asked to contact 999 quoting the reference CAD 4434/16Jan.
