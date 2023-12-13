Pensioner uses mobility scooter as battering ram in row over the last pasty

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is the jaw-dropping moment a pensioner on a mobility scooter drives into a man who grabbed the last pasty just before him at a popular bakery.

In scenes akin to Kill Bill but set in Devon, an elderly man brandishes his walking stick at his target and then pursues him in a slow-speed chase outside Country Cottage Bakery in Bideford.

In a video shot by a local from a nearby window, the pasty-loving pensioner appears to drive into another man who falls over on a sign on the busy high street.

The victim is pushed to the floor in the altercation (Supplied)

Witness Oak Leigh said she saw the man “taking it out” on a few locals before she could whip out her phone to record the bickering bakery customers.

She told Devon Live: “They were arguing because he had the last pasty from the bakery and then bumped into him.

“He was taking it out on a few people there.

“After I got my phone out [the incident] happened.”

A passer-by takes the walking stick from the pensioner as another grabs his keys out of the ignition leaving the pensioner stranded.

Devon and Cornwall Police identified the man involved in the squabble over the £4.30 steak pasty and seized his scooter with a PCSO seen driving it back through the town to the station.

A PCSO drives the scooter back to Bideford police station (Bideford Police)

A Bideford Police spokesperson said: “Residents of Bideford may have seen this slightly unusual sight today. And while we are an equal opportunity employer, no, we currently don’t have any plans to launch mobility scooter patrols.

“We attended an incident early today, which is related to a video currently circulating on social media.

“This led to us seizing a mobility scooter which one of our officers then had to ride back to the station. We have identified the owner but all other parties had already left prior to our arrival. We don’t currently have any victims that have come forward to us.

“If you were involved in the incident and wish to report this to us, please call 101 and quote log number: 298/12.12.2023”