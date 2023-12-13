Watch: Pensioner uses mobility scooter to ram customer for ‘taking last pasty’

A furious pensioner appeared to use his mobility scooter to run down another man after he reportedly bought the last pasty from a bakery in Devon.

Oak Leigh, who filmed the incident unfolding in Bideford, said she saw the elderly man "taking it out" on a few people so decided to record a video at the scene.

"They were arguing because he had the last pasty from the bakery and then bumped into him," she said.

Footage shows the mobility scooter user appearing to drive at a man who falls over a sign.

Devon and Cornwall Police identified the man involved and seized a mobility scooter.