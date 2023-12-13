Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:32
Watch: Pensioner uses mobility scooter to ram customer for ‘taking last pasty’
A furious pensioner appeared to use his mobility scooter to run down another man after he reportedly bought the last pasty from a bakery in Devon.
Oak Leigh, who filmed the incident unfolding in Bideford, said she saw the elderly man "taking it out" on a few people so decided to record a video at the scene.
"They were arguing because he had the last pasty from the bakery and then bumped into him," she said.
Footage shows the mobility scooter user appearing to drive at a man who falls over a sign.
Devon and Cornwall Police identified the man involved and seized a mobility scooter.
Up next
03:27
Hannah Grae delivers blistering performance of ‘I Never Say No’
03:37
Hannah Grae performs new single ‘It Could’ve Been You’ on Music Box
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
03:27
Hannah Grae delivers blistering performance of ‘I Never Say No’
03:37
Hannah Grae performs new single ‘It Could’ve Been You’ on Music Box
03:24
Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:15
I’m a celeb: Sam Thompson greeted by girlfriend as he arrives in UK
00:56
Gaynor Lord: CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments
00:31
Chile destroys 25,000 guns to stop them falling into hands of gangs
00:34
Sunak labelled as ‘desperate’ and more unpopular than Boris Johnson
00:47
Turkish referee leaves hospital 36 hours after on-field attack
00:49
Ten Hag pinpoints why Man United crashed out of Champions League
01:16
Man Utd: Ten Hag demands Champions League return after group exit
01:04
BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominees unveiled
00:49
Severe flooding leaves cars stranded on South London roundabout
01:39
London protesters urge leaders to do more to tackle climate crisis
01:36
Divers crush purple urchins in fight to save California’s kelp forests
01:04
First Formula E car made from electronic waste on display at Cop28
01:15
I’m a celeb: Sam Thompson greeted by girlfriend as he arrives in UK
00:49
Rankin’s Dogs With Jobs: Service animals honoured in new exhibition
03:19
Captain Holt’s best moments after Brooklyn 99 star Andre Braugher dies
01:20
Watch: Stephen Fry recalls 6ft fall from O2 stage in ‘nasty’ accident
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09