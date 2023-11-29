An elderly man was seen driving his mobility scooter on a roundabout in the UK.

The driver didn’t hesitate before crossing, despite a lorry passing in front of him.

More vehicles - including a minibus - are then seen on the roundabout.

“I was just driving to the local supermarket, and an old man was driving his mobility scooter on the main road and then around a roundabout,” Jake Conlon, who recorded the clip, said.

According to the UK government website, class 3 mobility scooters and powered wheelchairs can be used on the road with a maximum speed of 8mph.