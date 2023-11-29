Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:07
Elderly man zooms across roundabout on his mobility scooter
An elderly man was seen driving his mobility scooter on a roundabout in the UK.
The driver didn’t hesitate before crossing, despite a lorry passing in front of him.
More vehicles - including a minibus - are then seen on the roundabout.
“I was just driving to the local supermarket, and an old man was driving his mobility scooter on the main road and then around a roundabout,” Jake Conlon, who recorded the clip, said.
According to the UK government website, class 3 mobility scooters and powered wheelchairs can be used on the road with a maximum speed of 8mph.
Up next
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
05:37
Best high street Christmas sandwiches revealed
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
03:12
Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
00:23
Grey squirrels are ‘Hamas of squirrel world’, MP says in parliament
00:31
Greenpeace activists block Shell port to ‘make climate polluters pay’
00:45
Missing autistic child rescued using GPS bracelet in Florida
01:25
Javid tell Covid inquiry Cummings acted as PM ‘in all but name’
00:55
Guardiola admits concern after Man City’s comeback in Champions League
08:23
WWE: Bryan Danielson led committee that fired CM Punk from AEW
00:20
NHL mass brawl as referee sends players off the ice
00:58
F1 fans spark chaos and launch bottles of prosecco in Abu Dhabi brawl
00:31
Greenpeace activists block Shell port to ‘make climate polluters pay’
02:44
Japanese volcano spews ash and smoke in spectacular eruption
01:01
Latex-clad Olivia Colman stars in Richard Curtis’s climate change ad
01:27
Exclusive: Sunak and Truss ‘star’ in new Cassetteboy climate callout
00:31
Taylor Swift sends fans ‘special’ video after topping Spotify Wrapped
01:18
Travis Kelce’s nickname for Taylor Swift revealed
00:31
Strictly’s Shirley Ballas shamed by judge weeks after giving birth
01:23
Jennifer Aniston urges fans to support Matthew Perry Foundation
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09