Cornwall pupils launch pasty into space in resurfaced footage

This is the moment pupils at a school in Cornwall launched a pasty into space in footage from 2017.

The clip has resurfaced after a Virgin Orbit rocket, let go by a plane that took off from Cornwall in the first rocket launch from the UK, failed to reach orbit on Monday.

In a science project collaboration between Rowe’s Cornish Bakers and Hayle Academy, the savoury snack was attached to a weather balloon and sent soaring 35,000m into the Earth’s stratosphere.

When it arrived back down to Earth on Bodmin Moor, it was frozen.

