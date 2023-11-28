Star of Enniskillen pub's viral Christmas advert reflects on new-found fame

The star of an Enniskillen pub’s viral Christmas advert has refleced on his new-found fame following the release of the John Lewis-style clip.

Martin McManus appeared in a festive video for Charlie’s Bar as a lonely elderly man seen placing flowers on a grave and being ignored by passers-by.

The tear-jerker takes a positive turn when he makes friends with a couple in the Co Fermanagh pub.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, 28 November, McManus described his newfound stardom as “unbelievable.”

“I think it’s very important people keep an eye out for the elderly and the lonely,” he said.