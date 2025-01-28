Man arrested after teenager attacked on Devon beach during ‘large-scale disorder’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested after a teenager was attacked by armed adults at a Devon beach, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police launched an investigation following the assault which took place during “large-scale disorder”.

Officers were called to Back Beach in Teignmouth at about 8.45pm on Friday, where 50 to 100 teenagers and adults were present.

The teenager, who suffered minor head injuries, has now been identified.

Footage of the attack has been circulating on social media, which the force has urged people not to share online.

Detective Sergeant Emma Boobyer, from Devon and Cornwall Police, added: "We have identified a teenaged boy who has sustained minor head injuries.

"He has been checked over in hospital and discharged."

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody, the force said.

DS Boobyer said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media and possible names being identified.

"We ask that people do not share this footage, and we need to remind the public that any suspect under the age of 18 is by law not allowed to be identified.

"These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to.

"They also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media.

"This may be seen as interfering with a live investigation we therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of any suspects in this case.

"If you do have any information, please report it directly to us."

The force said there will be a heightened police presence in the area during the weekend.