Devon water crisis – live: Residents no longer have to boil drinking water as infections rise amid parasite outbreak
Number of people infected with waterborne disease following parasite outbreak in south Devon likely to increase, public health boss warns
Thousands of households in Devon can now use their tap water safely after a waterborne disease caused by a microscopic parasite led to more than 100 residents falling ill.
Supplier South West Water (SWW) said it was no longer required for for 14,500 households in Brixham to boil their water before drinking it.
However, some 2,500 properties in Hillhead, upper parts of Brixham, and Kingswear have been advised to continue to boil their water before drinking.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday that 46 cases of parasite cryptosporidium had now been confirmed in the Brixham area of Devon, up from 22 cases on Thursday, and more than 100 people reported symptoms, including diarrhoea, stomach pains and dehydration.
Cryptosporidium is a diarrhoea and vomiting illness that can be caught by drinking contaminated water.
News of further confirmed cases comes after a health expert said residents should “expect to see further cases for at least 10 days to two weeks”.
Residents of the fishing town complained of a lack of contact with SWW and its chief executive, Susan Davy, was forced to apologise on Friday for the outbreak, saying she was “truly sorry”.
Devon businesses suffer losses due to contaminated water crisis
As the UK Health Security Agency announced there had been 46 confirmed cases, with more than 100 people reporting similar symptoms on Friday afternoon, Keith Johnson, who runs Rio’s Fish & Chips, says he’s had no customers in the first hour-and-a-half of lunchtime opening, reports Alex Ross.
Johnson, who took over after moving from the West Midlands, says the outbreak of an illness caused by the parasite cryptosporidium has rocked the town.
“We’ve been blacklisted,” he says. “No-one is around, it’s so obvious. We usually get coach drops coming in during the week, but we’ve had nothing and the hotels have reported cancellations.
Residents unhappy with water company’s handling of the crisis
People living in the Devon area affected by the waterborne parasite outbreak are dissatisfied with the water company’s response to the situation.
South West Water (SWW) say they have found the source of the parasite and CEO Susan Davy said she was “truly sorry”. The company first announced £115 in compensation to affected customers, which has now been raised to an additional £100.
“It is typical of a corporate company throwing a small amount of money at the situation to try to keep people quiet,” caretaker Bryon Freer, who lives just 800m from the Hillhead reservoir, says.
Anthony Mangnall, MP for Totnes, a constituency which includes Brixham, said he was aware of concerns over the quality of drinking water in the town.
“I am very concerned about SWW’s response to this situation, as they have been slow to act and communication with customers has been very poor,” said Mr Mangnall.
Devon residents told tap water safe to drink without boiling
Thousands of households in Devon can safely drink their tap water without boiling it first, the area’s water supplier South West Water (SWW) announced after a parasite outbreak led to hundreds falling ill.
About 14,500 households in the Alston supply have been told they can drink their water safely, while 2,500 properties in Hillhead, the upper parts of Brixham and Kingswear still have to follow the advisory to boil their water before drinking.
The water supplier said that a “rigorous testing” of the water along with a consultation with the UK Health Security Agency and local authority’s environmental health department led to the decision yesterday.
SWW has also added that an additional £100 compensation, on top of the £115 that was announced earlier, would be paid to affected customers.
Close to 16,000 households and businesses in the region were told earlier this week not to use their tap water for drinking without boiling and cooling it first.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Devon’s water parasite outbreak.
