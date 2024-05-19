✕ Close South West Water: ‘Boil water’ warning lifted for most homes across Devon after parasite outbreak

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of households in Devon can now use their tap water safely after a waterborne disease caused by a microscopic parasite led to more than 100 residents falling ill.

Supplier South West Water (SWW) said it was no longer required for for 14,500 households in Brixham to boil their water before drinking it.

However, some 2,500 properties in Hillhead, upper parts of Brixham, and Kingswear have been advised to continue to boil their water before drinking.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday that 46 cases of parasite cryptosporidium had now been confirmed in the Brixham area of Devon, up from 22 cases on Thursday, and more than 100 people reported symptoms, including diarrhoea, stomach pains and dehydration.

Cryptosporidium is a diarrhoea and vomiting illness that can be caught by drinking contaminated water.

News of further confirmed cases comes after a health expert said residents should “expect to see further cases for at least 10 days to two weeks”.

Residents of the fishing town complained of a lack of contact with SWW and its chief executive, Susan Davy, was forced to apologise on Friday for the outbreak, saying she was “truly sorry”.